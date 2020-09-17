Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

Ashok Leyland has bagged a large order for 1,400 intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) from logistics start-up company Procure Box. The vehicles will be used for Procure Box's fuel distribution business across 750 districts in the country. With the addition of 1,400 new Ashok Leyland ICVs, the logistics start-up and its associates will become the top fuel bowsing and gas cylinder logistics company in the industry.

The order encompasses the most successful Ashok Leyland product -- the Ecomet -- and will be executed in the next five to six months. "Ashok Leyland has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends," said Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria.

"We remain dedicated to provide efficient, clean, safe, accessible and an affordable value proposition to our customers," he said in a statement. (ANI)