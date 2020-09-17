Left Menu
Surat's Deputy Mayor Nirav Shah pledges to plant 70,000 trees on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday

India's most loved Prime Minister is turning 70 on September 17th, 2020 and to celebrate this, Surat's Deputy Mayor - Nirav Shah has pledged to plant 70,000 trees across the city and make the city pollution-free and beautiful in support of PM Modi's Swachh Bharat - Samrudhh Bharat.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:49 IST
ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:49 IST
Nirav Shah receives GUJARAT BOOK OF RECORD for planting 70000 trees on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] September 17 (ANI/PNN): India's most loved Prime Minister is turning 70 on September 17th, 2020 and to celebrate this, Surat's Deputy Mayor - Nirav Shah has pledged to plant 70,000 trees across the city and make the city pollution-free and beautiful in support of PM Modi's Swachh Bharat - Samrudhh Bharat. Due to various kinds of businesses and unfavorable situations of the city, there is less greenery here and hence more pollution in the environment, which is a painful truth of the city.

The aim here is to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday by planting those many trees which makes it equivalent to the total population of the city. This will change the overall look of the city, reducing the carbon footprints and making it a city worth living for future generations. To start with this campaign, the Dy Mayor has figured out Surat Municipal Corporation's plots, where trees can be planted - along the compound walls, around the huge water tanks, the plots where the sewage treatment plants are there.

Moreover, trees will be planted in various societies and saplings will also be distributed door-to-door. In this manner, by September 17th -70,000 trees/plants will be planted in the city by the hands of various leaders and dignitaries of the society. A pledge will also be taken to take care of all these trees which will be planted. Nirav Shah has received GUJARAT BOOK OF RECORD for planting 70000 trees on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, the certificate was handed over by Rajesh Maheshwri, President of GBR, and in talk with him, he mentioned that the team was there with Nirav shah for all this day and have observed it properly, and he has made that of record which we also like to give, which is in the betterment of society.

This campaign has started from the morning of September 6th by planting trees in the open plot beside Bhagwan Mahavir College located in Bhimrad area of the city. This campaign was inaugurated by Gujarat State BJP President and Member of Parliament CR Paatil, Minister - Ganpat Vasava, Minister Kumar Kanani, Member of Parliament - Darshana Jardosh, Surat City Mayor - Jagdish Patel, BJP City President Nitin Bhajiyawala, and MLA Purnesh Modi.

There are various organizations and people associated with the campaign to make Surat Greener, which are Project Surat, Maruti Veer Jawan Trust - Surat, CREDAI - Surat, Nature Club Surat, Youth Nation - Surat, Hearts Work Foundation, Mission Green - Katargam, and Mahavir Eco Projects. Apart from these - Jayanti Jariwala and Mahesh Jariwala of Colortex Group have also given their valuable support to the campaign.

By doing such noble deeds, Nirav Shah is not just reducing pollution but is also contributing his best to nature. With this initiative of planting 70,000 trees, it seems that PM Modi will get the best birthday present from Nirav Shah. He is rightly setting an example for every citizen of the country and through this campaign, he wants every Indian to join and bring a green revolution in the country. To know more about Nirav Shah and his works, visit the website www.niravshah.in.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

