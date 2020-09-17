Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment in P-notes continues to soar; hits 10-month high in Aug

They, however, need to go through a due diligence process. According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives — stood at Rs 74,027 crore till August-end, while the same was at Rs 63,228 crore at the end of July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:16 IST
Investment in P-notes continues to soar; hits 10-month high in Aug

Investment through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market surged to over Rs 74,000 crore till August-end, making it the highest level in 10 months. This marks the fifth consecutive monthly rise in the investment through the route, also signaling at growing confidence of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the local market. P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, hybrid securities and derivatives — stood at Rs 74,027 crore till August-end, while the same was at Rs 63,228 crore at the end of July. The figure at August-end was the highest level of investment since October 2019, when the total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets stood at Rs 76,773 crore.

"The rise in FPI participation through P-notes shows their rise in confidence, since the 15-year lows of P-notes participation in March 2020,” said Divam Sharma, Co-founder at Green Portfolio, a Sebi registered portfolio management services. The forward looking FPIs are selectively taking a fresh long position in the markets on hopes of an early revival of the economy from a complete lockdown phase of first quarter, he noted.

"This also brings a positive outlook to FPI participation in Indian markets since the descent of the P-notes participation post 2017, when Sebi prohibited FIIs to issue ODIs (offshore derivative instrument) having derivative instruments as underlying security other than for hedging their position in equity," he added. Prior to that, investment level was at Rs 62,138 crore, Rs 60,027 crore and Rs 57,100 crore at the end of June, May and April, respectively. The investment level had fallen to an over 15-year-low of Rs 48,006 crore at the end of March amid significant volatility in broader markets on concerns over coronavirus-triggered crisis.

Of the total Rs 74,027 crore invested through the route till August, Rs 62,811 crore was invested in equities, Rs 10,677 crore in debt, Rs 338 crore in the hybrid securities and Rs 202 crore in derivatives segment. Besides, assets under the custody of FPIs too increased to Rs 33.18 lakh crore in August-end from Rs 31.68 lakh crore in July-end.

Meanwhile, FPIs pumped in a staggering Rs 49,900 crore in the capital market in August after putting in over Rs 3,300 crore in the preceding month..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Empowerment of women not just clarion call but motto of my life: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of his life. We started the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and faced skepticism. It was still adopted by other s...

Opposition leaders meet prez over Delhi riots case; seek probe into police's role in violence

Opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and raised questions about the role of the police during the February riots, besides expressing their lack of confidence in the probe of the incident. In a joint memorandum, th...

Potential COVID-19 drug azithromycin may increase risk for cardiac events

Azithromycin -- a commonly-prescribed antibiotic -- is being investigated as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Azithromycins association with cardiac events also has been debated. In 2012, the FDA issued a warning for azithromycin stating...

NBA basketball schools youth get taste of virtual fan experience

Even as the odds were stacked against the Denver Nuggets, Vasisht Krishna Neti was backing the Mile High City team to beat LA Clippers in the Game 7. Little did Neti know that he would be cheering for his favourite team as a virtual fan for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020