Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 teenagers among 3 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The incidents took place in Bagodar, Bengabad and Pachamba police station areas on Wednesday evening, an officer said. A 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year- old man were killed in the lightning strikes, he said.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:30 IST
2 teenagers among 3 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The incidents took place in Bagodar, Bengabad, and Pachamba police station areas on Wednesday evening, an officer said.

A 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 26-year- old man were killed in the lightning strikes, he said. The boy was attending nature's call in the open, while the man was returning from his field, the officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Sally weakens to tropical depression, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast on Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coa...

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index; Singapore on top

Four Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru -- witnessed a significant drop in their rankings in the global listing of smart cities that was topped by Singapore. The Institute for Management Development IMD, in collabo...

Naazneen Boocha is now Extentia's Chief Delivery Officer

Pune Maharashtra India, September 17 ANIPRNewswire Extentia Information Technology announced that Naazneen Boocha has moved to the position of Chief Delivery Officer CDO. In her new role, she will oversee the companys overall growth, and pl...

Plank You Modi - A unique birthday greeting from Fitness Professionals Association

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the global pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, health has assumed primacy in 2020. A group of fitness professionals led by BJP Spokesperson Shweta Shalini chose to initiate a unique ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020