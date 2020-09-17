2 teenagers among 3 killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The incidents took place in Bagodar, Bengabad and Pachamba police station areas on Wednesday evening, an officer said. A 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 26-year- old man were killed in the lightning strikes, he said.PTI | Giridih | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:30 IST
Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The incidents took place in Bagodar, Bengabad, and Pachamba police station areas on Wednesday evening, an officer said.
A 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 26-year- old man were killed in the lightning strikes, he said. The boy was attending nature's call in the open, while the man was returning from his field, the officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Giridih district
- Bagodar
- Bengabad
- Pachamba
ALSO READ
Jharkhand: PSCWA welcomes parents' suggestion to cut short syllabus for the academic session
2 Army personnel drown in lake while undergoing training in Jharkhand
Five held with 7.5 kg opium in Jharkhand
Bitumen scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.83 cr in Jharkhand
9 'wanted criminals' arrested, firearms seized in Jharkhand