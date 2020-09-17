DIAL opens general aviation terminal for private jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Thursday announced the launch of India's first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milestone in setting up high-end infrastructure for passengers. The new terminal has been built to support the movement and processing of passengers flying through chartered flights from IGI Airport.

DIAL said the terminal has been set up in compliance with safety and precautionary measures implemented in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The facility offers city-side car parking and convenient access to the city. The terminal is ready to cater to 150 private jet movements on daily basis, including Code C type aircraft. It can handle over 50 passengers every hour.

The new terminal houses spacious passenger lounges, retail as well as food and beverage sections, 24x7 personal concierge services, common processing area with customs and immigration, and immediate access to private jet aircraft.