White House's Meadows says he will meet airline CEOs Thursday
We've got tens of thousands of people that are about to be laid off," he said in an interview with Fox News. Because hopefully all of us can agree that laying off airline workers at this particular time is not something we should do."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:36 IST
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he would meet with airline CEOs on Thursday as industry workers face layoffs, and he urged lawmakers to embrace a $1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by a bipartisan lawmakers group and embraced by President Donald Trump.
"I'm meeting with airline CEOs today. We've got tens of thousands of people that are about to be laid off," he said in an interview with Fox News. "So if nothing more, let's go ahead and put that package on the floor and pass that. Because hopefully all of us can agree that laying off airline workers at this particular time is not something we should do."
