US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as labor market recovery slows

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.20 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 27,834.18.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 38.63 points, or 1.14%, at 3,346.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 254.42 points, or 2.30%, to 10,796.05 at the opening bell.

