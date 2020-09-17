White House's Meadows raises doubts about plan for Chinese-run TikTok

White House's Meadows raises doubts about plan for Chinese-run TikTokReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:21 IST
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday that if TikTok remains predominantly Chinese-run under the Oracle Corp deal, that would not meet President Donald Trump’s objectives.
Meadows said the administration is still looking at details of the deal and whether it meets national security thresholds, referring to plans by China's ByteDance to keep a majority stake in the U.S. operations of the popular social media platform. The proposal calls for Oracle Corp to become a "trusted technology provider" for TikTok's U.S. operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Meadows
- White House
- Donald Trump
- Chinese
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Pelosi says 'serious differences' between Democrats, White House on coronavirus aid
White House slams WHO over criticism of push for COVID-19 vaccine
White House's Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy under consideration
Poisoning of Russian opposition leader 'completely reprehensible' - White House
Health News Roundup: EU warns against shortening COVID quarantine; White House slams "corrupt" WHO Steroid and more