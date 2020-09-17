Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India's net loss stands at around Rs 2,570 crore in Q1 of 2020-21: Puri

In a written reply to another question in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the airline has discontinued the post-retirement contracts of 61 retired pilots in view of the company's financial condition. Since July last year, a total of 50 Air India pilots submitted their resignations and started serving the notice period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:53 IST
Air India's net loss stands at around Rs 2,570 crore in Q1 of 2020-21: Puri
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India has incurred a net loss of about Rs 2,570 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 785 crore sustained in the corresponding period a year ago, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore as loan to Air India has also been provided in the current financial year, Puri stated. "Air India Limited has been suffering continuous losses. The COVID-19 pandemic along with its related impact on aviation industry has further worsened the financial position of the company," Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"The net loss in quarter 1 of FY20-21 is about Rs 2,570 crore as compared to loss of Rs 785 crore in quarter 1 of FY 19-20," he mentioned. In a written reply to another question in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the airline has discontinued the post-retirement contracts of 61 retired pilots in view of the company's financial condition.

Since July last year, a total of 50 Air India pilots submitted their resignations and started serving the notice period. However, they subsequently requested to withdraw their resignations. "In view of the financial condition of the company, a conscious decision was taken in August 2020 by Air India Limited to accept the resignation of all such pilots who had earlier resigned and subsequently requested for withdrawal of their resignations," Puri said on Thursday. India's largest airline IndiGo had in July declared a net loss of Rs 2,884.3 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21. IndiGo currently has a share of around 60 per cent in the domestic air passenger market.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay or firings of employees in order to conserve cash.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI panel for pandemic risk pool with Rs 75,000 cr govt backstop guarantee

A working group of insurance sector regulator IRDAI has suggested setting up of a pandemic risk pool with a Rs 75,000 crore backstop guarantee from the government in the initial stages, with a view to help MSME workers and migrant labourers...

Cardinals place S Thompson (ankle) on IR

The Arizona Cardinals placed second-year safety Jalen Thompson on injured reserve Thursday due to an ankle injury. Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft, sustained the injury tackling running back Raheem Mostert on the...

Bopanna-Shapovalov enter quarterfinals of Italian Open

Indias Rohan Bopanna and Canadian Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the mens doubles quarterfinals of the Italian Open tennis tournament her...

How a 'Hillbilly Brigade' saved an Oregon town from raging wildfires

Nicole West steered her bulldozer through the smoldering forest, pushing logs into the underbrush and away from the wildfires ripping through Oregons Cascade Mountains. Her border collie, Oink, rode shotgun as West and a volunteer crew race...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020