Australia pays USD 3.7 M to help news agency though pandemic

Australian Associated Press is critical to media diversity and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to accurate, fact-based and independent journalism over its 85-year history, including a strong contribution to regional news, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented challenges for Australia's regional media sector, with severe declines in advertising revenue threatening the sustainability of many news outlets," Fetcher said.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:53 IST
File photo Image Credit: OpenPhoto

The Australian government on Friday announced a 5 million Australian dollars (USD 3.7 million) grant to the national news agency as part of pandemic-related assistance to regional journalism. Australian Associated Press is critical to media diversity and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to accurate, fact-based, and independent journalism over its 85-year history, including a strong contribution to regional news, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented challenges for Australia's regional media sector, with severe declines in advertising revenue threatening the sustainability of many news outlets," Fetcher said. AAP provides services to more than 250 regional news mastheads across Australia, covering public interest content on national, state, and regional news. This allows regional mastheads to concentrate on local news stories important for their communities, he said.

"Public interest journalism is important now more than ever. This 5 million Australian dollar in funding will allow AAP to continue delivering its important news service for communities Australia-wide," Fletcher said. AAP Chair Jonty Low and Chief Executive Emma Cowdroy welcomed the funding as an "endorsement of the role that AAP plays in providing a key piece of Australia's democratic Infrastructure." "AAP provides the content to hundreds of newspapers and radio stations, most of which are in regional areas, who couldn't possibly each send journalists to cover what happens in our nation's capital cities, our courts or our sporting fields," the executives said in a joint statement.

Opposition communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said federal funding should have been provided months ago. "Why has it taken over five months for this government to respond when things are down to the wire?" she asked.

Earlier this week, three senators who are not aligned with major parties -- Jacqui Lambie, Rex Patrick, and Stirling Griff -- wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging him to support AAP. They argued that funding should be provided annually for three years to ensure AAP stays afloat beyond the coronavirus economic crisis.

The funding announced Friday is a one-off grant under the Public Interest News Gathering Program, which began in May to help media organizations maintain public interest journalism in regional areas during the pandemic. The government has now invested 55 million Australian dollars ( USD 40 million) through the program into AAP as well as 107 regional publishers and broadcasters. But scores of the rural newspapers have shut their doors.

Details of the AAP agreement will be published within three weeks of the deal is executed. AAP was bought by a consortium of philanthropist investors in July after its previous shareholders, including Australia's largest media companies, announced in March that they planned to shut it down by June.

A scaled-down AAP continues without the 10 million Australian dollars (USD 7.3 million) a year in revenue it had earned from its largest previous shareholders, News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment Co.

