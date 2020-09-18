Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSRTC buses start operating with full passenger capacity

MSRTC was operating its buses with 50 per cent passengers capacity, allowing only one person per seat, since resuming intra-district services from May 22 and inter- district trips from August 20 after COVID-19-induced lockdown was eased. According to MSRTC officials, the state-run corporation is expecting increase in ridership in its buses across the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:34 IST
MSRTC buses start operating with full passenger capacity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) started operating its buses with 100 percent passenger capacity, instead of earlier 50 percent, from Friday morning. MSRTC was operating its buses with 50 percent passenger capacity, allowing only one person per seat, since resuming intra-district services from May 22 and inter-district trips from August 20 after COVID-19-induced lockdown was eased.

According to MSRTC officials, the state-run corporation is expecting an increase in ridership in its buses across the state. The decision will also bring some respite to commuters from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is facing a shortage of public transport in absence of suburban train services for common citizens.

"The state government has allowed us to run buses with 100 percent passenger-carrying capacity (from Friday) instead of 50 percent," said Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of the corporation, on Thursday. "The decision will bring relief to passengers in the MMR," said Channe.

In the MMR, which covers areas from adjoining Thane, Raigad, and Palgar districts, the MSRTC is operating around 550 buses. MSRTC officials said from Friday, two passengers are being allowed on one seat in its buses, as was the norm before the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the limit of five standees in one bus remains unchanged, they said. Channe had said passengers will have to follow COVID- 19 protocols such as wearing masks and using sanitizers while traveling in state transport buses.

According to the MSRTC, in neighboring Gujarat and Karnataka, ST buses were already operating with 100 percent passenger capacity. The MSRTC is operating over 5,000 buses at present, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses, the MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic's COVID-19 daily tally soars as tighter measures start

A surge in COVID-19 infections in the Czech Republic accelerated, with more than 3,000 cases reported in a single day for the first time on Friday, a day after the daily tally first exceeded 2,000.The Czech Republic has seen one of the bigg...

Chris Pine, Thandie Newton to lead Amazon Studios' 'All the Old Knives'

Hollywood stars Chris Pine and Thandie Newton are set to headline action feature All the Old Knives. According to Deadline, the project is based on Olen Steinhauers 2015 novel of the same name and has been acquired by Amazon Studios.Steinha...

CGE and SAHRC to embark on advocacy to fight against IAAF discriminatory rules

The Commission for Gender Equality CGE and South African Human Rights Commission SAHRC are planning to embark on global and national advocacy to fight against the International Association of Athletics Federations IAAF discriminatory regula...

Russia's R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients

Russias R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 coronavirus infection, it said in a statement.Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharms facility in Yaroslavl, will be available i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020