Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's decision on FDI in defence to enhance self-reliance in sector: Goyal

The government's decision to ease FDI norms in the defence sector will push self-reliance in production and keep national interests and security paramount, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. In July 2018, the government had relaxed foreign direct investment norms in the defence sector by allowing up to 49 per cent FDI under the automatic route.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:35 IST
Govt's decision on FDI in defence to enhance self-reliance in sector: Goyal
Representative image

The government's decision to ease FDI norms in the defense sector will push self-reliance in production and keep national interests and security paramount, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He said that foreign investments in the defense sector would be subject to scrutiny on grounds of national security.

The government has permitted 74 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route in the sector with certain conditions. "Now, FDI is allowed up to 74 percent through automatic route and beyond 74 percent to be permitted through government (approval) route. This will enhance the ease of doing business and contribute to the growth of investment, income, and employment. In line with our collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, amendments will enhance self-reliance in defense production, while keeping national interests and security paramount," he said in a tweet.

The permit for up to 74 percent FDI in the defense manufacturing through the automatic route was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May while announcing the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy. In July 2018, the government had relaxed foreign direct investment norms in the defense sector by allowing up to 49 percent FDI under the automatic route. The move was aimed at boosting the domestic industry as India imports about 70 percent of its military hardware. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data, defense industries have received FDI equity inflows of USD 9.52 million (Rs 56.88 crore) during April 2000 and March 2020. Under the government route, foreign investors have to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department, while in the automatic route, the investor just has to inform the Reserve Bank of India after the investment is made.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic's COVID-19 daily tally soars as tighter measures start

A surge in COVID-19 infections in the Czech Republic accelerated, with more than 3,000 cases reported in a single day for the first time on Friday, a day after the daily tally first exceeded 2,000.The Czech Republic has seen one of the bigg...

Chris Pine, Thandie Newton to lead Amazon Studios' 'All the Old Knives'

Hollywood stars Chris Pine and Thandie Newton are set to headline action feature All the Old Knives. According to Deadline, the project is based on Olen Steinhauers 2015 novel of the same name and has been acquired by Amazon Studios.Steinha...

CGE and SAHRC to embark on advocacy to fight against IAAF discriminatory rules

The Commission for Gender Equality CGE and South African Human Rights Commission SAHRC are planning to embark on global and national advocacy to fight against the International Association of Athletics Federations IAAF discriminatory regula...

Russia's R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients

Russias R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 coronavirus infection, it said in a statement.Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharms facility in Yaroslavl, will be available i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020