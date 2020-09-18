MIT-SDE launches PG Certificate Programs for the digital era

Left Menu
MIT-SDE, a part of MIT Group of Institutions, is an elite distance education institution in India. The institution offers a unique educational program plan and well-suited delivery methodologies.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:48 IST
MIT-SDE. Image Credit: ANI

Up until this point, it has helped more than 5,000 such people to reshape their careers. Recently, the MIT School of Distance Education launched two PG Certificate Programs - Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. The duration of these PG Certificate Programs is 12 months. Any graduate is eligible to apply online for these certificate courses.

Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing Digital Marketing is the most recent management specialization that has risen in this new digital era. Today when essentials to entertainment, everything is just a click away, a Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing is a pre-essential to look for work in the ever-prospering e-commerce industry.

A survey report shared on LinkedIn stated that there is a shortage of 230000 qualified people in the field of digital marketing. To deal with this steadily increasing numbers in the technology-empowered world, a significant need for such professionals has emerged. With its rich heritage in instruction, MIT-SDE has unequivocally chosen and cut this dynamic course and customized as per industry standards.

Post Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics Numbers in business can speak provided one can listen. A Post Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics equips students with the right skill set that allows them to identify the data and study it to come up with the strategies to leverage the efficiency, productivity, and eliminating problems.

This industry-centric course offered by MIT-SDE gives practical as well as theoretical insights about the tools and techniques making them corporate-ready. Ranked among the ten most promising distance education institute in India, MIT-SDE is the first institution to collaborate with smart LinkedIn Learning platforms for the students. Adding to the list, the institution has also initiated Mentor Link, which allows students to learn from the international faculty.

"We at MIT-SDE endeavor to create visionary humans that can create a difference in the world. Visionary minds need what is best for them, and students at MIT-SDE learn from the best. Best is what we stand for," said Dr Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director, MIT School of Distance Education. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

