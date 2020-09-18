Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's finmin signals phasing out of support to businesses hit by COVID-19

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:52 IST
Indonesia's finmin signals phasing out of support to businesses hit by COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Indonesia's government will continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic next year but in a "much more measured way" than this year on expectations that demand will recover, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.

"We're going to start consolidating (fiscal policy) to make sure we can balance the need to continue to support health and economic recovery, but at the same time ... make sure our fiscal (situation) will be sustainable medium- and long-term," she said in a seminar held by the Asian Development Bank.

"We will continue using fiscal support, combining central bank support, to combat economic challenges posed by COVID-19," she added.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...

Slide in bank stocks, rising virus cases weigh on FTSE 100

A slide in banking stocks weighed on Londons FTSE 100 on Friday, a day after the Bank of England flagged the possibility of negative interest rates, while a rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK fuelled fears of another round of lockdowns. B...

Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo trashed 5-0 at restart

Defending Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo of Brazil was trashed 5-0 at Ecuadors Independiente del Valle in their first match in the tournament in six months. Del Valle, the reigning champion of the Copa Sudamericana, opened the scoring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020