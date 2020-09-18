Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Himachal Pradesh eases travel restrictions, OYO Hotels & Homes opens its doors with the 'Sanitised Stays' experience

Applauding the move of the state government to open its border and ease travel restrictions, one of the world's leading hotel chains, OYO Hotels & Homes announced that it is ready to welcome guests in Himachal Pradesh, starting September 16, 2020, onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:55 IST
As Himachal Pradesh eases travel restrictions, OYO Hotels & Homes opens its doors with the 'Sanitised Stays' experience
OYO. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Applauding the move of the state government to open its border and ease travel restrictions, one of the world's leading hotel chains, OYO Hotels & Homes announced that it is ready to welcome guests in Himachal Pradesh, starting September 16, 2020, onwards. To further support travellers with any information related to state-wise travel guidelines, in addition to its helpline number 9313931393; OYO will also set up a dedicated section on its app to become a one-stop solution for all travel-related assistance.

This move comes to support the travel and tourism industry bounce back amid the pandemic. As per the latest state guidelines, travellers are allowed to freely enter the state and are not required to submit any documents, no registration on the government's website and there is no further requirement for an e-pass to travel. One can enter the state via personal vehicles as the inter-state public transport remains suspended. Travellers can now easily book an OYO hotel on the spot with the 'Sanitised Stays' tag across OYO's booking platforms including the app, website, and email helpline.

OYO usually sees Himachal Pradesh bookings from tourists based in neighbouring cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and OYO's operations in the state currently include 150 plus hotels with 1800 plus rooms and 60 plus homes. "We welcome the state government's decision to open its borders and ease travel restrictions in Himachal Pradesh. We are excited and prepared to host guests with the new sanitized stay experience at our hotels in the state. Himachal Pradesh is an important market for us and has always attracted tourists throughout the year. Our presence in the state includes hotels in prominent tourist destinations such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Kasauli, Manali amongst others. We recently conducted an internal consumer survey which revealed that 56 per cent of consumers are inclined to take road-trips as the lockdown eases throughout the country. Travellers from neighbouring states such as Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are already planning ahead and gearing up to take a break from their mundane routines. To serve this demand, at OYO, we are working hard round-the-clock and have introduced a 'Sanitised Stays' tag for properties that clear background audit checks for sanitization, hygiene, and protective equipment. We, along with our asset partners, look forward to delivering a safe, secure, and comfortable experience for our guests," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, India & South Asia, OYO, on the developments.

"It has been a challenging past few months for us hoteliers. However, the demand generated with the help of OYO's support as part of quarantine & self-isolation facilities has helped me recover in these times of crisis. Having constant support of a thought partner that helps you in such critical times talks volumes about an organisation. To equip my hotel and staff during these challenging times, the ground team trained us with the new standard operating measures and also upgraded my hotel with the 'Sanitised Stays' tag. With the new guidelines, I'm looking forward to welcoming guests following all the safety measures providing them a stress-free environment," said Rajeev Bamba, owner of OYO 10692 Hotel Shubham, Shimla. With the country slowly moving towards normalcy - higher hygiene standards, minimal-touch services, and enhanced credibility top the list of consumer requirements while planning travel.

Recently, OYO introduced several measures and initiatives to minimize the impact as well as innovate to meet the new standards of good quality travel and hospitality with its 'Sanitised Stays' tag for properties that clear background audit checks for sanitization, hygiene, and protective equipment. To ensure customer and hotel employees' safety the hospitality chain has worked out minimal touch SOPs for check-in, check-out has conducted extensive training of on-ground teams on the revised ways of working (health-screening, disinfecting, distance markers, etc.).

OYO also joined forces with Unilever, the global consumer goods company, to further enhance its sanitization efforts across OYO's properties. The company's dedicated helpline and Yo! Help, a 24X7 real-time chat assistant is set to enable seamless booking experience, including hassle-free booking and flexible cancellations options.

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world's leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. For more information, please visit www.oyorooms.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season o...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...

Slide in bank stocks, rising virus cases weigh on FTSE 100

A slide in banking stocks weighed on Londons FTSE 100 on Friday, a day after the Bank of England flagged the possibility of negative interest rates, while a rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK fuelled fears of another round of lockdowns. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020