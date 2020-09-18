Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angel Broking’s Rs 600-cr IPO to open on Sep 22; price band set at Rs 305-306

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Angel Broking, a leading full-service retail broking house in the country, has presence across 1,800 cities and towns through a network of sub-brokers and over 110 branches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:33 IST
Angel Broking’s Rs 600-cr IPO to open on Sep 22; price band set at Rs 305-306
Representative image

Angel Broking on Friday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 22 to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 305-306 per share for its IPO, Angel Broking said in a virtual press conference.

The initial share-sale will be open for public subscription on September 22 and close on September 24, while the bidding for anchor investors will open on September 21. Angel Broking is aiming to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO, which comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by promoters and other shareholders.

International Finance Corporation will sell shares to the tune of Rs 120 crore in the offer for sale. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Angel Broking, a leading full-service retail broking house in the country, has presence across 1,800 cities and towns through a network of sub-brokers and over 110 branches. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three women in final five for WTO leadership race

Three women, two of them from Africa, advanced to the second round of selection to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization as the field was cut from eight to five, the Geneva-based body said on Friday. The WTO is lo...

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre over new Agriculture Bills

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed the Central government over the passage of agricultural reform Bills in Lok Sabha, adding that the Bills are against the interest of farmers, labourers and poor people. I have...

Two policemen suspended in UP

Two policemen, including a constable posted earlier in Kabrai police station of Mahoba where a stone trader was shot dead, were suspended on Friday, police said. Fatehganj Police Station SHO Radhey Babu and Constable Arun Yadav have been pl...

Power minister inaugurates basic infra projects in Bihar

Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday inaugurated basic infrastructure projects of Rs 6.99 crore in Bhojpur district of Bihar, an official release said on FridayThe main objective of the projects is to improve and provide basic infrastructur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020