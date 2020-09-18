Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar reviews work on Pune Metro project

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the work on the Pune Metro Rail project here on Friday, a district official said. Pawar, who is also the district's guardian minister, visited the office of the Metro Rail authorities in the Pimpri Chinchwad area and took stock of the work on the PCMC-Swargate corridor, the official said.

As part of a trial run, the deputy chief minister also traveled in the metro rail from Sant Tukaram station to Pimpri station, he said. Pawar was apprised about the progress of the project by Dr. Brajesh Dixit, the managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), the official said.

Maha Metro is developing two metro lines in Pune. The 16 km-long PCMC-Swargate corridors will have 14 metro stations. Meanwhile, the guardian minister, who is touring the district, will also take stock of the COVID-19 situation and chair a meeting with MLAs and MPs, it was stated.