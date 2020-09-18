Left Menu
Development News Edition

AUM under NPS, Atal Pension Yojana nears Rs 5 lakh crore: PFRDA

Still, about 83 per cent of the total assets are from the central and state government employees," Bandyopadhyay said at the 22nd CII Insurance and Pensions Summit. The total number of National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers is over 3.68 crore, as per the latest data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:55 IST
AUM under NPS, Atal Pension Yojana nears Rs 5 lakh crore: PFRDA

The total assets under management of the National Pension System and the Atal Pension Yojana are approaching towards a corpus of Rs 5 lakh crore, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said on Friday. "Our total assets under management (AUM) as on September 12 was very close to Rs 5 lakh crore, it is Rs 4.93 lakh crore. Still, about 83 per cent of the total assets are from the central and state government employees," Bandyopadhyay said at the 22nd CII Insurance and Pensions Summit.

The total number of National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscribers is over 3.68 crore, as per the latest data. Of them, 21.25 lakh subscribers are central government employees with contribution of Rs 1.61 lakh crore to the AUM, while 48.74 lakh state government employees furnishes more than Rs 2.48 lakh crore to the total corpus.

Besides, 10.40 lakh subscribers are from the corporate sector with AUM of Rs 50,696 crore. Under the all citizen model, there are 13.45 lakh customers who contribute Rs 16,218.81 crore to AUM; while under NPS Lite category, there are as many as 43.19 lakh subscribers with AUM of Rs 4,077 crore. The corpus under the APY, which is mainly targeted to the employees in the unorganised sector, was Rs 12,883.73 crore as on September 12, 2020.

"APY currently has pension provision of only between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per month at the age of 60 years. And most of the customers who are under APY are looking for Rs 1,000 pension per month that's why the corpus is of only Rs 12,880 crore. It has not gone up much," Bandyopadhyay said. The PFRDA chairman further said there has been a good growth in new subscribers of the APY even during the lockdown period.

About 2 ‎million new subscribers were added during the April-August period of this fiscal, and another over 4 lakh during these 15-16 days in September, taking the number of new additions to over 2.4 million so far, he claimed. In India, less than 50 per cent of the working population has formal pension provision, so this is the target group which the PFRDA is also looking at and the APY has been doing quite well, the official said.

On the NPS, he said it is a very flexible market-linked pension product. It may seem to be a single product but actually it is a bouquet of products under the garb of one product, he added.

"It is tax efficient, there are exclusive tax benefits which is not given to any other product. It is transparent and one can access it online as well as through the mobile app. One can also look at the charges, get account information online, change the fund managers as well as has the option of changing the instruments where to invest the corpus," Bandyopadhyay said. He added the NPS is now gaining pace in the unorganised and corporate sector and this is where the PFRDA is focussing now because the central and state government employees are the captive customers who have to mandatorily subscribe to the scheme since its implementation in January 2004.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source Democrat emails link - lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks founder provided the source for the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a London court was told on Friday....

Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a 5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistans prime minister said Friday. Pakistan had appealed th...

Rihanna’s 'Savage X Fenty Show' to debut on Amazon on Oct 2

Pop star Rihannas virtual fashion show Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. The extraordinary fashion event, which was launched in 2019, features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing th...

Landmark agri reform bills to free farmers from clutches of middlemen: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the passage of two crucial bills on agricultural reforms in the Lok Sabha and said the proposed legislations will free farmers from the clutches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020