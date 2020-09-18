MP bypolls: Nath leads road show in Scindia stronghold Gwalior
A total of 16 Assembly seats in the region are among the 28 that will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed for them. Nath's government fell in March after Scindia jumped ship and 22 of the latter's loyalist MLAs resigned from the 230-member Assembly and followed him into the BJP.PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:45 IST
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday led a well-attended road show in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior region, a stronghold of former colleague turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. A total of 16 Assembly seats in the region are among the 28 that will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed for them.
Nath's government fell in March after Scindia jumped ship and 22 of the latter's loyalist MLAs resigned from the 230-member Assembly and followed him into the BJP. The 14-kilometre road show began from Airport Road and ended at the memorial of Rani Laxmibai.
Addressing people lined along the roads, Nath said history would made in the Gwalior-Chambal region during the bypolls.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Nath
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Madhya Pradesh
- Gwalior
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Judge moves SC challenging Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services Rules
Overhead electric line tower damaged in controlled blast in Madhya Pradesh
PM to interact with street vendor beneficiaries of govt scheme in Madhya Pradesh
Use earthen pitchers instead of single-use plastic bottles for drinking water: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh
PM to hold 'Svanidhi Samvaad' with street vendors from Madhya Pradesh on Sept 9