Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Indexes drop more than 1% as tech sell-off continues

Tesla rose 3.6% as two analysts raised their price targets on the electric carmaker's shares ahead of its highly anticipated "Battery Day" event next week. Oracle Corp dipped 0.6% after Reuters reported the U.S. Commerce Department plans to issue an order on Friday that will bar people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 00:37 IST
US STOCKS-Indexes drop more than 1% as tech sell-off continues

Major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1% in afternoon trading as technology shares sold off again and investors kept worrying about rising coronavirus cases.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 technology index , was on track for a third day of losses. Volatility has the potential to be higher, with Friday marking the quarterly expiration of U.S. stock options, stock index futures and index option contracts, known as "quadruple witching." The expirations often bring about increased trading volume at the market close and can feed into market volatility.

Strategists said investors appeared to be continuing a recent rotation out of high-flying tech-related stocks and into other areas of stocks. "It looks to be sentiment driven and, to some extent, it appears to be rotational to us," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

"We're not sure this really indicates there's a problem with economic growth, but rather, it's some profit-taking, some adjustment and rotation" between sectors, he said. "You're moving from the biggest weights in the market to the smallest weights." The S&P materials is the best-performing sector so far this month, while heavily weighted S&P technology is the worst.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.27 points, or 1.05%, to 27,608.71, the S&P 500 lost 45.21 points, or 1.35%, to 3,311.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 164.73 points, or 1.51%, to 10,745.55. European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.

Wall Street's three main indexes bounced earlier this week as investors bet on a loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Tesla rose 3.6% as two analysts raised their price targets on the electric carmaker's shares ahead of its highly anticipated "Battery Day" event next week.

Oracle Corp dipped 0.6% after Reuters reported the U.S. Commerce Department plans to issue an order on Friday that will bar people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sept. 20. The owner of the widely popular TikTok app, ByteDance, is in talks with Oracle and others to create a new company, TikTok Global.

On a bright note, a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early September. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.55-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 18 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand Assembly monsoom session begins amid COVID surge

The brief three-day monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began on Friday amid strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines. After holidays on the next two days, the House will sit again on September 21 and 22.The house assemb...

New restrictions "increasingly likely" in London -London Mayor

New restrictions in London are increasingly likely to be required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Britains biggest city, London mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement on Friday.It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures ...

French Finance Minister tests positive for coronavirus

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.I tested positive for COVID-19 this evening, Le Maire sai...

Turkey rejects U.N human rights violation claims in Syria

Turkey rejected on Friday the human rights violations claims in northern Syria laid out in a report by the United Nations Commission of Inquiry and following criticism. We categorically reject the baseless allegations of human rights violat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020