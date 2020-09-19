Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiscal fizzle saps U.S. economic recovery, a possible boost to Biden

This week's economic data offers fresh hints that the U.S. recovery will slow without new federal aid, a possible blow to President Donald Trump's reelection bid, especially since any new spending before the Nov. 3 presidential election seems unlikely. A slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in August provided the clearest evidence this week that as millions of Americans lost the extra unemployment benefits that had sustained their finances in the early months of the COVID-19 recession, they have begun to cut back.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:39 IST
Fiscal fizzle saps U.S. economic recovery, a possible boost to Biden
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

This week's economic data offers fresh hints that the U.S. recovery will slow without new federal aid, a possible blow to President Donald Trump's reelection bid, especially since any new spending before the Nov. 3 presidential election seems unlikely.

A slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in August provided the clearest evidence this week that as millions of Americans lost the extra unemployment benefits that had sustained their finances in the early months of the COVID-19 recession, they have begun to cut back. In an economy where consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of the total output, less shopping means less overall growth.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment dropped less than expected, and applications for the week before were revised up, suggesting the labor market recovery has plateaued. Meanwhile, a Fed survey released Friday showed that American households were better off financially in July than they were in the first months of the crisis, in large part because of their access to government aid.

Other data this week indicate the recovery is ongoing in some parts of the economy. U.S. factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, and confidence rose to a record among single-family homebuilders, who saw a boost to demand from low interest rates and pandemic-fueled demand for homes suited to remote work.

Broad consumer sentiment also picked up in September, a report showed Friday. Democrats grew more upbeat about the economy's outlook while Republicans' enthusiasm dipped, but overall consumer optimism is still down compared with before the crisis. STIMULUS IS COMING, EVENTUALLY

Next week Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to address lawmakers at three separate hearings, where he will undoubtedly make the same observation he has repeatedly made for months, including after this week's policymaking meeting: more stimulus "is likely to be needed" for the recovery to continue. The House, controlled by Democrats, and the Senate, controlled by Republicans, are deadlocked on any stimulus bill, and there's little chance of it passing before the election.

Eventually, Congress will pass some pandemic relief, no matter who wins the presidential contest. But it's likely to be less under Trump, a Republican, than under Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "If Trump wins and (Republicans) retain control of the Senate and the president says he wants more stimulus, Republicans will find a way to go along with that," said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AllianceBernstein. "If Biden wins, you would get bigger stimulus."

Goldman Sachs economists said they would likely boost their fourth-quarter GDP forecast if Biden wins and Democrats retake the U.S. Senate because Democrats would approve a spending package larger than the $1 trillion Goldman has penciled in. VOTERS FOCUSED ON VIRUS

Despite overall concerns about the strength of the recovery, and millions out of work since the pandemic hit, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjvqnkqrpx/Topline%20Reuters%20General%20Election%20Tracker%2009%2015%202020.pdf found that 45% of U.S. adults think Trump is the better candidate for rebuilding the economy. That's compared with 36% who say Biden would be better. But the same poll showed that likely voters were much more concerned about a candidate's ability to fight the coronavirus and restore trust in government, both issues on which voters gave Biden a lead.

COVID-19 has killed more than 197,000 in the United States since the pandemic began. New daily cases are now averaging about 40,000, about 60% of the July peak.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage

Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.Between January and August, murder...

Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly.Were going to take a look. Theyre going to be sh...

'We have to comply,' Mexican president says as friction grows over US water pact

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Mexico would meet its obligations under a water treaty with the United States as a looming deadline threatens to become a diplomatic issue ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidenti...

Judge: Michigan must count ballots that arrive post-election

A judge on Friday cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan, saying envelopes postmarked by the eve of the November 3 election are eligible, even if they show up days later. The decision is significant in a state t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020