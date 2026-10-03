Ben Affleck says dating "not a big priority" as he addresses Shakira setup rumours

Actor-director Ben Affleck has said dating is not a “big priority” in his life at present, as he addressed rumours that he was being set up with singer Shakira following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, according to People. Affleck, 54, spoke about his love life while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his film ‘Animals’.

“I work a lot and I see my kids,” Affleck said in an interview in a clip shared on Instagram. “There’s not a lot of room” outside of that and his work, he added. “I’m not running around.”

Affleck also responded to recent comments by ‘The View’ host Ana Navarro, who claimed she had attempted to set him up with Shakira after his split from Lopez. Navarro had acknowledged that she had “never met” Affleck, according to People. “I hear s--- like that honestly first from people like you,” Affleck told the reporter. “I swear to God, I never heard that in my whole life.”

Affleck admitted that he often hears rumours about his personal life, adding that speculation could stem from the number of single men in the public eye. “I often hear rumours, and I think it’s because, how many single [men]... some people gossip. Stuff gets made up. I don’t really ever get set up, really,” he said.

Affleck and Lopez finalised their divorce in January 2025 after two years of marriage. The two had previously been engaged before rekindling their relationship years later. Affleck was earlier married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 until their divorce was finalised in 2018. Affleck and Garner share three children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Reflecting on his current phase of life, Affleck said he is content with his priorities, particularly his children and work.“I'm good and I'm happy,” he said. “I know what my priorities are. You can’t have two things that are the most important in your life. For me that’s the kids.”

The filmmaker added, “And then I have my work, which I love. And, you know, I’m where I’m at and I’m great. Who knows what adventures life will bring? I’m open to it but I’m not trying to chase anything.” Affleck also spoke about his children’s views on his love life during a September 24 appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, revealing that they sometimes tease him about his past relationships.

“My kids are talking at dinner and they’re talking about their friends and the drama and the relationships and I have some lived experience, I think, that’s worth sharing, some lessons,” he told host Jimmy Kimmel, according to People. “I’ll say, ‘You know, well the thing about that relationship there…’ and the 17-year-old turns to me and goes, ‘Oh, like you’re the expert on relationships?’” he recalled.

‘Animals’, which Affleck directed and co-wrote with Connor O. McIntyre and Billy Ray, also stars Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun and Gillian Anderson. The thriller is currently playing in select theatres and will premiere on Netflix on October 9, according to People. (ANI)