Left Menu
Development News Edition

RITES announces share buyback at Rs 265 per share

The board of directors at government-owned RITES Ltd has approved buy-back of 96.98 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 265 per share, translating into the total buyback amount not exceeding Rs 257 crore.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:30 IST
RITES announces share buyback at Rs 265 per share
The company is a leading player in transport consultancy and engineering sector. Image Credit: ANI

The board of directors at government-owned RITES Ltd has approved buy-back of 96.98 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 265 per share, translating into the total buyback amount not exceeding Rs 257 crore. The company was listed in July 2018. At present 72.02 per cent of its shares are held by the government and the balance are with public and financial institutions.

Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Mehrotra said the company has strong financial fundamentals with a debt-free balance sheet. "This share repurchase programme reflects management's confidence in the company and growth prospects in sectors and geographies where we operate," he said in a statement.

The board of directors has fixed September 30 as record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the buyback. RITES is a mini-ratna category one schedule A public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

The company has experience spanning 46 years with projects in over 55 countries including Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and Middle East regions. RITES is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia). (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NIA arrests 9 al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal, Kerala

The NIA arrested nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda on Saturday after conducting simultaneous raids at several locations in Kerala and West Bengal, an official said. The raids were conducted in the e...

RS passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Second Amendment Bill, 2020, whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemicReplyi...

28 shops, house gutted in fire in J&K's Ramban

At least 28 shops and a house were gutted in a fire in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The fire erupted in the main market in Khari, 16 km from Banihal town, at around 10.45 pm on Friday, tehsildar Khari As...

15 booked for rioting, burning PM Modi's effigy on his birthday

Fifteen people, including the national president of a little-known outfit, were booked on the charges of rioting after they burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday while observing Unemployment Day in neighbouring Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020