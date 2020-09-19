10 pc staff of pvt banks can now travel on Mumbai local trains

The Railways on Saturday said select 10 per cent employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai's suburban trains. Suburban train travel is currently restricted for the general public in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees of nationalised banks are already allowed to travel by trains. On the Maharashtra government's request, 10 per cent of the total staff strength of co-operative and private banks will be permitted to travel by local trains, a joint release issued by the Central and Western Railways stated.

The railways have been operating special suburban services for people engaged in essential and emergency services since mid-June. The selected 10 per cent staff will need to obtain QR ID codes from the state government. Until then, those with valid identity cards can buy tickets and travel.

Recently, the railway authorities allowed aircraft maintenance and repair staff to travel on local trains. The railways also said that additional booking counters will be opened at important stations, and appealed passengers to follow social distancing. PTI KK ARU KRK KRK