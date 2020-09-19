Left Menu
Development News Edition

Task force to curb air pollution in NCR meets

In the meeting held on Friday, Mishra told all members that the objective of holding meeting early is to ensure timely action on stubble burning and other interventions to reduce pollution. "A review of the main sources of air pollution, measures taken and the progress made by state governments and various ministries was carried out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:26 IST
Task force to curb air pollution in NCR meets

Aiming to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region, a high-level task force led by P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, met to review action taken by various agencies and to firm up plans, the PMO said in a statement on Saturday. In the meeting held on Friday, Mishra told all members that the objective of holding meeting early is to ensure timely action on stubble burning and other interventions to reduce pollution.

"A review of the main sources of air pollution, measures taken and the progress made by state governments and various ministries was carried out. It was noted that the incidence of stubble burning has reduced by more than 50% in last two years and the number of good AQI days has gone up," it said. While assessing the overall situation, it was noted that crop burning incidents in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were still high last year, the statement said, adding Mishra issued a number of directions to intensify the planned actions to ensure that stubble burning is discontinued.

Chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and secretaries of different department and ministries were among those present in the meeting. To control stubble burning, it was stressed that adequate number of teams should be deployed and they should ensure that no stubble burning takes place, especially in Punjab, Haryana and UP, the statement said.

These states need to put extra efforts and appropriate incentives especially in the relevant districts, it added. The Delhi government was asked to ensure measures to control local sources of pollution.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Pogacar poised for Tour glory after stunning Roglic

Slovenias Tadej Pogacar pulled off a major upset at the Tour de France by stunning compatriot Primoz Roglic to claim the overall leaders yellow jersey with a monumental victory in the final individual time trial on Saturday. The 21-year-old...

Abolish contract system of hiring workers: Azad's party to Noida Authority

BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar Azads newly-launched political outfit on Saturday demanded from the Noida Authority to abolish its contract system of hiring workers and employ them directly. The Dalit leaders Azad Samaj Party raised the dema...

Biggest Thai protest in years cheers calls for monarchy reform

Tens of thousands of people joined the biggest protest in years in Thailand on Saturday, cheering calls to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorns monarchy as well as for the removal of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Cha...

Noida: Samajwadi Party urges govt aid for sanitation worker who hanged himself

Opposition Samajwadi Party SP workers on Saturday met with the family of a contractual sanitation worker here, who allegedly hanged himself two days ago, and demanded Rs 20 lakh in aid from the Uttar Pradesh government for his next of kin. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020