Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim to reopen for tourists from October 10

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday. The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestricted movement of vehicles from October 1, they said. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the hotels and the tourism sector is expected soon, they added.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 20-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:54 IST
Sikkim to reopen for tourists from October 10
The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestricted movement of vehicles from October 1, they said. Image Credit: ANI

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday. The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestricted movement of vehicles from October 1, they said.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the hotels and the tourism sector is expected soon, they added. Bookings for hotels and homestays will start from September 27, officials said.

While the odd-even road rationing rule for public vehicles will be lifted from October 1, it may continue for private vehicles, they said. The odd-even rule, which was first implemented in Delhi to tackle air pollution by limiting the number of cars as per the last digit of their registration number, was also imposed in Sikkim to reduce movement amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, a complete lockdown will be imposed in the Gangtok Municipal Corporation area from September 21 to 27 as part of "special measures" to contain the spread of COVID-19. Vehicles will not be allowed to ply except those authorised or engaged in essential services, as per a state Home Department order.

State government offices will operate with 30 per cent staff, and all shops, except those selling essential items, will remain closed, it said.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life, legacy n

Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was already front and centre Saturday, a day after her death at 87. A look at coverage and plans in her honour ENCORES FOR RBG Lookin...

Tactically superior CSK ride on Rayudu and new recruits to trump Mumbai Indians

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hasnt lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened Chennai Super Kings, in the manner so typical of them, trumped Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Saturday. Ambati Rayudu ...

Haiti moves closer to constitutional referendum, elections

Haitian President Jovenel Moise has appointed nine members to a provisional electoral council tasked with preparing a constitutional referendum and organizing local, municipal, legislative and presidential elections in the Caribbean country...

Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24

The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via the Riyadh-Chennai flight. The Mission has been trying to resolve the issue of Indians in Saudi deportation centres in consultation with the Ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020