Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was "disappointed" by the Trump administration's decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sunday. The ban on new U.S. downloads of the app, owned by China's ByteDance, could still be rescinded by President Donald Trump before it takes effect if the company seals a deal with Oracle Corp that addresses concerns about the security of users' data.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 01:24 IST
TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was "disappointed" by the Trump administration's decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sunday.

The ban on new U.S. downloads of the app, owned by China's ByteDance, could still be rescinded by President Donald Trump before it takes effect if the company seals a deal with Oracle Corp that addresses concerns about the security of users' data. TikTok said that in its proposal to the U.S. government, it has already agreed to measures like "third-party audits, verification of code security, and the US government oversight of US data security."

The ban is in response to a pair of executive orders issued by Trump on Aug. 6 that gave the Commerce Department 45 days to determine what transactions to block from the apps he deemed pose a threat to national security. That deadline expires on Sunday. Commerce Department officials said they were taking the extraordinary step because of the risks posed by the apps' collection of data. China and the companies have denied U.S. user data is collected for spying.

"An American Technology provider would be responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok network in the US, which would include all services and data serving US consumers," TikTok added in the statement.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spinning clock in New York counts down time until climate devastation

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Sept 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate campaigners unveiled a huge countdown clock on Saturday, showing how little time is left before global temperatures hit a critical high, to kick off a week of climat...

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz talk on imminent sequel

Alita Battle Angel 2 may not have an official release date, but fans continue to predict what they can see in the imminent movie. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans. Read further to get the latest updates on this movie.A ...

Envelope of deadly poison addressed to White House intercepted -media reports

A envelope addressed to the White House contained a substance identified as ricin, a deadly poison, several media outlets reported on Saturday, citing a federal official briefed on the matter.The envelope believed to have come from Canada w...

TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was disappointed by the Trump administrations decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020