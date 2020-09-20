Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump blesses new TikTok deal involving Oracle and Walmart

US President Donald Trump has announced a possible deal between Oracle and Walmart to share the US operations of Chinese video sharing application TikTok, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns. Further, TikTok will give USD 5 billion to fund the education of American youths. Trump said he has given his blessings to the new deal.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 04:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 04:47 IST
Trump blesses new TikTok deal involving Oracle and Walmart

US President Donald Trump has announced a possible deal between Oracle and Walmart to share the US operations of Chinese video sharing application TikTok, which was placed on a ban list due to security concerns. The deal mandates the creation of a new American company -- incorporated in Texas -- and the prospect of 25,000 new jobs. Further, TikTok will give USD 5 billion to fund the education of American youths.

Trump said he has given his blessings to the new deal. "TikTok is moving along. We're dealing with Oracle, which you know of, in combination with Walmart, another great American company. The security will be 100 per cent. They'll be using separate clouds (data) and a lot of very, very powerful security," Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday. Last month, Trump had signed an executive order to ban Chinese applications TikTok and WeChat by September 15 unless the ownership of the two Chinese companies changed to American hands.

"They’ll (TikTok) be making about a USD 5 billion contribution towards education. We're going to be setting up a very large fund for the education of American youths, and that will be great. I've been asking for this (education fund)," Trump said on Saturday. "We'll see whether or not it (the deal) happens, but conceptually, I think it’s a great deal for America. They'll be hiring at least 25,000 people. It will most likely be incorporated in Texas. It'll be a brand new company. It will have nothing to do with any outside land, any outside country. It will have nothing to do with China. It will be totally secure," Trump said.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic deal. The technology is superior to anything in the world, and we like that. Again, a lot of jobs, a lot of money for our country. Billions of dollars of taxes will be paid every year. Hundreds of millions of users, and they’ll be happy. Everybody will be happy," he said. Trump said TikTok will keep its name. "I have given the deal my blessing. If they get it done, that’s great, if they don’t, that’s okay too. It’s a great deal for America," he said.

"They’ll report the full scope of the deal very soon, but it will be totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart," he added..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 9-Trump will nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will nominate a woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, a move that would tip the court further to the right following the death of liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I will be putting forth a nominee ne...

Thai protesters challenge monarchy with symbolic plaque

In a challenge to the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, protesters on Sunday cemented a plaque in the field next to the Grand Palace in Bangkok that declares Thailand belongs to the people and not to him. Protests that have been gr...

Envelope with deadly poison ricin addressed to White House intercepted

An envelope addressed to the White House and intercepted by U.S. authorities contained a substance identified as ricin, a deadly poison that appeared to have been sent from Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said on Saturday. An...

Golf-DeChambeau has no plans to abandon aggressive style headed into U.S. Open finale

Hard-hitting Bryson DeChambeau said he has no intention of letting up his aggressive style as he heads into the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, just two strokes back from leader Matthew Wolff.Gunning for his maiden major title, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020