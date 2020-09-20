Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 brick kiln workers killed, 30 injured in accident in UP's Saharanpur

At least four brick kiln workers were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding truck hit their DCM vehicle on the Gangoh-Titro road in Saharanpur district, police said on Sunday. Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Police said the labourers were on their way to Punjab for work from Pipalhera village of Muzaffarnagar district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:34 IST
4 brick kiln workers killed, 30 injured in accident in UP's Saharanpur

At least four brick kiln workers were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding truck hit their DCM vehicle on the Gangoh-Titro road in Saharanpur district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place late on Saturday night, they said. Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the labourers were on their way to Punjab for work from Pipalhera village of Muzaffarnagar district. All the deceased belonged to Muzaffarnagar district.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Record over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry

Crossing a crucial milestone in the battle against COVID-19, a record number of over 12 lakh tests were conducted in the country for the detection of the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests performed so far ...

Two Home Guard jawans die after being hit by truck

Two jawans of the Home Guard on way to discharge their duties were killed after a truck hit them in Kohraur area here on Sunday, police said. Station House Officer SHO, Kohraur, Sanjay Yadav said the incident took place near Gaura canal on ...

Many big heroes did that to me also, says Kangana Ranaut after Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment allegations

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that many big heroes had done that to her too. The Queen actor revealed that many big heroes did exactly the same to her. She...

Arunachal Pradesh CM tests COVID-19 negative for second time

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was infected with COVID-19 recently, tested negative for the virus for the second time on Sunday. Khandu had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 15.Taking to Twitter, the chief ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020