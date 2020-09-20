Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow man held with curated marijuana sourced from US: NCB

The agency claimed that the man "admitted that he used to import such parcels on regular basis for the last one-and-a-half year for himself and his friends." "He used to order drugs from the USA through Instagram or Wickr and the payments were made through bitcoins," Malhotra said. A total of 2.7 kg of bud has been seized and the best quality of this narcotics is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram, NCB officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:00 IST
Lucknow man held with curated marijuana sourced from US: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it has seized 2.7 kg of curated marijuana from Delhi and arrested a Lucknow-based man. The "premium quality" marijuana was concealed in an air compressor. It was to be collected by C Gidwani, who was apprehended by the agency on September 18, it said.

"The consignee (Gidwani) made the payment through bitcoins and came in contact wth the US-based consignor through the latter's Instagram ID," NCB deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra said. The agency claimed that the man "admitted that he used to import such parcels on regular basis for the last one-and-a-half year for himself and his friends." "He used to order drugs from the USA through Instagram or Wickr and the payments were made through bitcoins," Malhotra said.

A total of 2.7 kg of bud has been seized and the best quality of this narcotics is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram, NCB officials said. The accused also "revealed that he used to get charas and marijuana from Delhi and Bengaluru-based suppliers," the officials said.  Marijuana is derived from the cannabis plant.

"The recent seizures of curated marijuana show that the THC content in these contrabands is higher than the those seized earlier," the agency said..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people dont follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.COVID-19 cases ...

Record over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours: Health ministry

Crossing a crucial milestone in the battle against COVID-19, a record number of over 12 lakh tests were conducted in the country for the detection of the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests performed so far ...

Two Home Guard jawans die after being hit by truck

Two jawans of the Home Guard on way to discharge their duties were killed after a truck hit them in Kohraur area here on Sunday, police said. Station House Officer SHO, Kohraur, Sanjay Yadav said the incident took place near Gaura canal on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020