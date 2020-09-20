Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large ferry runs aground off Finnish island, nobody hurt

No injuries have been identified," the company said in a statement on its website, adding that passengers were being evacuated with the help of the Finnish authorities. Images on social media showed the large cruise liner stuck just off a wooded islet among the picturesque Aland islands, an autonomous region of Finland 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Sweden.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:04 IST
Large ferry runs aground off Finnish island, nobody hurt
Representative image. Image Credit: Max Pixel

A ferry carrying almost 300 people between Finland and Sweden ran aground off an island in the Baltic Sea on Sunday but nobody was hurt, said Viking Line, the company which operates the ship. "The situation is stable. No injuries have been identified," the company said in a statement on its website, adding that passengers were being evacuated with the help of the Finnish authorities.

Images on social media showed the large cruise liner stuck just off a wooded islet among the picturesque Aland islands, an autonomous region of Finland 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Sweden. The Finnish authorities have yet to confirm whether the operation to rescue the ship's 200 passengers and 80 crew is complete.

Video clips on Twitter showed passengers in orange life jackets as helicopters circled above the ship. The ship was sailing a route between Turku in Finland and the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Massive damage of rare plants probed at Nevada mine site

State and federal authorities are investigating the mysterious loss of a significant swath of a rare desert wildflower thats being considered for federal protection at a contentious mine site in Nevada with some of the largest untapped lith...

Posing as cops, gang of four held for extorting money from people in Delhi's Rohini

A gang of four men have been arrested in Rohini for allegedly posing as police officials and extorting money from people either in the name of any violation or illegal activity, police said on Sunday. The four identifed as -- Sagar, Praveen...

March of 100,000 marks week 7 of Belarus protests

Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to resign marched through the capital Sunday as the countrys wave of protests entered its seventh week. Hundreds of soldiers blocked off the center of Minsk, deploying...

Hong Kong bars Air India flights till Oct 3 after passengers test positive for COVID

Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Sunday to October 3 after a few passengers on its flight on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Sunday. Air India passenger flights were barred f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020