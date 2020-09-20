Left Menu
15,012 Bangladeshi, 2,668 Pakistani nationals given Indian citizenship during 2015-2019: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 15,012 Bangladeshi nationals and 2,668 Pakistanis were granted Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that altogether 18,855 people of 56 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship in the last five years. A total of 15,012 Bangladeshi, 2,668 Pakistani, 109 Sri Lankan, 665 Afghan, and 105 American citizens were given Indian nationality during 2015-2019, he said in a written reply. The minister added that 40 Nepali, 40 UK, 23 Kenya, 21 Malaysia, 18 Canada, and 18 Singapore citizens were also given Indian citizenship during the same period.

