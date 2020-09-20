Taxi driver injured as his vehicle catches fire

A taxi driver suffered burns after his vehicle caught fire on a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) track in south Delhi's Madangir area on Sunday, police said. The driver, Deepak, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to a nearby hospital by the PCR van. He suffered minor burns and his condition is said be stable, they said.

A Delhi Fire Service official said a call about the fire was received around 8 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Police said the cause of the fire is being ascertained but initial probe suggests that it might have been triggered due to a short-circuit.

The incident took place around 8 pm on BRT lane near Rajaram traffic signal. A police team which arrived at the spot found the vehicle in flames. The driver was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.