Icertis wins The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence Award for Established Enterprises

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced it won The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 Artificial Intelligence (Established Enterprises) award. With entries from across the globe, Icertis was recognized for the most comprehensive AI solution for digitally transforming contracts and the processes that touch them to deliver greater competitive advantage, operational efficiency, enhanced productivity, and improved customer experiences.

Contracts underpin commercial relationships and define how businesses run and analysts estimate digitally transforming contracting is a more than USD 20 billion market. The AI-powered Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents to strategic advantage, by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. To unleash the transformative power of AI in contract management, Icertis leverages the unmatched quantity, quality and variety of data in the ICI platform today - 7.5 million contracts and related artifacts in 40 plus languages, from 90 plus countries, across 25 plus industry verticals, and have a contract value of more than USD 1 trillion.

"The Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform helps customers digitally transform how they manage their contracts worldwide and solve previously intractable contracting challenges with the transformative power of modern AI technology," said Glen Francis, Chief Technology Officer, Singapore Press Holdings Limited. In today's changing market environments, companies need to ensure that high-value commercial insights are available in real time, all agreements are in compliance, all commitments are upheld, and new information makes the whole system smarter.

Icertis' award-winning AI solutions digitize legacy contracts and import third-party contracts up to 80 per cent faster, analyze past negotiation history to gain insights for improvement, and provide deep data visualization capabilities that provide unprecedented intelligence into contract relationships and performance. "We are honoured to receive The Peak Tech Laureates 2020 award for our AI-powered platform," said Monish Darda, CTO & Co-founder Icertis. "This recognition underscores the growing importance of next-gen solutions for contract management across the globe and the massive potential unleashed when AI is incorporated into critical business processes. We are continually enhancing the AI capabilities of the ICI platform and applying contract intelligence to business processes to benefit our customers now and in the future."

The Peak Tech Laureate awards seek to recognize the best and brightest across fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, cybersecurity, and e-commerce, among others. The awards recognize the very best across the technology landscape. The esteemed judging panel of 33 C-suite leaders from highly successful companies across multiple industries, selected the solution providers that have successfully implemented products or solutions leveraging modern technologies to deliver tangible business impacts.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)