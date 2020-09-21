Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Flight services begin from upgraded Jagdalpur airport

Similarly, it will take 75 minutes to reach Hyderabad from Jagdalpur against 12 hours by road, Puri said. Speaking about efforts being made under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the Union minister said the Centre had given permission for upgradation of Jagdalpur, Ambikapur and Bilaspur airports in Chhattisgarh.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:00 IST
C'garh: Flight services begin from upgraded Jagdalpur airport

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched flight services from Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur under the Centre's UDAN scheme. Alliance Air will operate services to Raipur, some 300 kilometers away, and Hyderabad from the airport, which is named after the famous Goddess Danteshwari temple in Dantewada in tribal-dominated Bastar division.

In a recorded video message, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the move will boost tourism in the Bastar region, which is known for dense forests, high hills and waterfalls, like Chitrakot, and unique tribal culture. "Earlier we tried to provide air connectivity (in 2018) through small flights from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Bhubaneshwar but it was not successful (and was discontinued in November that year). With joint efforts of the aviation ministry and the state government, Jagdalpur airport has now been upgraded for ATR flights," he said.

Flight connectivity will reduce travel time between Raipur and Jagdalpur from seven hours by road to just about 45 minutes. Similarly, it will take 75 minutes to reach Hyderabad from Jagdalpur against 12 hours by road, Puri said.

Speaking about efforts being made under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the Union minister said the Centre had given permission for upgradation of Jagdalpur, Ambikapur and Bilaspur airports in Chhattisgarh. "The Centre had sanctioned Rs 48 crore for Jagdalpur airport, Rs 27 crore for Ambikapur and Rs 33 crore for Bilaspur. Of the total amount, Rs 102 crore has been spent," he said.

Moreover, the Authority of India (AAI) has planned to invest Rs 900 crore for further development and expansion of Raipur airport, which will also include expansion of the terminal building, he said. The civil aviation ministry had granted permission to Alliance Air to operate flights between Bilaspur and Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh under UDAN 4.0, Puri said, adding that the scheme had commissioned 281 routes so far and 50 unserved and under-served airports had been brought on the aviation map in the past few years.

CM Baghel said air connectivity with major cities will bring about development of Bastar. The Maa Dantehwari Airport in Jagdalpur has been set up on an area of 57.6 hectares, with the state Public Works Department having developed the infrastructure and AAI managing the Air Traffic Control, Baghel said.

Officials said the 72-seater flight will take off from Hyderabad at 9:50 am and land at 11:15 am in Jagdalpur and then depart for Raipur. The flight will return the same day from Raipur to Hyderabad via Jagdalpur, leaving the Chhattisgarh capital at 1:40 pm, he said.

The flights will operate all days of the week, the CM informed. The first service got a water cannon salute at the airport in Jagdalpur.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

8 MPs suspended in RS; Naidu rejects motion of no-confidence against dy chair

Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for unruly behaviour during the passage of two farm bills, leadi...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the minimum supp...

Norway wealth fund should invest more in US stocks, less in Europe, government says

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada, while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020