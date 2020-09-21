Left Menu
Deceased organ donation (organ donation after death) empowers an individual to save many lives after one's death. Since its inception, it has saved thousands of lives and has been a beacon of human resilience and generosity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:23 IST
You have the power to gift a life to someone - pledge to donate your organs today
Dr. Neerav Goyal, Senior consultant (Liver Transplant, Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery); Secretary - Liver Transplant Society of India. Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Deceased organ donation (organ donation after death) empowers an individual to save many lives after one's death. Since its inception, it has saved thousands of lives and has been a beacon of human resilience and generosity. However, in our country, deceased organ donation rates are dismal. This stands at 0.34 per million population in India compared to 35 per million population in Spain. Consequently, many patients die due to the unavailability of life-saving organs.

There are many reasons for the low organ donation rates in India, which range from religious beliefs, lack of trust in the medical community to lack of an organized approach to organ donation. Having faced decision dilemmas amongst the relatives of deceased individuals in numerable times, I think the primary problem encountered is the lack of knowledge amongst the relatives; of the wishes about organ donation that deceased individual had before death.

In cases where the relatives were empowered with this knowledge, they are never in a dilemma and willingly volunteer organ donation. Thus it is essential that you pledge your organs for donation and let your near and dear ones know about your wishes of organ donation post your demise. The Government as well as many hospitals have come together to spread awareness about organ donation. However, more effort needs to be put in promoting this concept so that more and more patients are benefitted and a lot of lives saved in the process. As society matures to the concept of one being able to give "life" - the greatest gift of all to someone, I am sure we would overcome the large gap between the demand and supply of life saving organs.

