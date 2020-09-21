Left Menu
BDR Pharma launches 80 mg version of prostate cancer drug at Rs 24,480 per pack in India

The company had earlier received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture 40 mg enzalutamide in 2017 to treat men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) under the brand name Bdenza, BDR  Pharma said in a statement. The 80 mg version is an attempt to reduce the pill burden as it is expected to increase the patient compliance, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:24 IST
Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched 80 mg version of generic enzalutamide tablets used for the treatment of prostate cancer in India at a price of Rs 24,480 per pack with 4 strips. The company had earlier received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture 40 mg enzalutamide in 2017 to treat men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) under the brand name Bdenza, BDR  Pharma said in a statement.

The 80 mg version is an attempt to reduce the pill burden as it is expected to increase the patient compliance, it added. "At BDR Pharma, we aim to introduce innovative treatment options that will benefit cancer patients and improve their overall standard of care. This launch further strengthens our commitment to provide affordable and accessible treatment options for patients with prostate cancer in India," BDR Pharma CMD Dharmesh Shah said.

The drug is being launched at a price of Rs 24,480 for one pack with 4 strips. Each strip has 14 tablets, the company said. Prostate cancer is one of the leading cancers in India, which usually affects men in the age group of over 65 years, the statement said.

