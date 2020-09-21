Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalmia-OCL begins setting up of 1.08 lakh tonne refractory line in Odisha's Rajgangpur

Dalmia-OCL, a Dalmia Bharat Group company, on Monday announced to set up a refractory line with 1.08 lakh tonne capacity at its Rajgangpur plant in Odisha to produce magnesia carbon bricks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:56 IST
Dalmia-OCL begins setting up of 1.08 lakh tonne refractory line in Odisha's Rajgangpur

Dalmia-OCL, a Dalmia Bharat Group company, on Monday announced to set up a refractory line with 1.08 lakh tonne capacity at its Rajgangpur plant in Odisha to produce magnesia carbon bricks. Magnesia-carbon bricks are widely used by steel players with blast oxygen furnaces.

In a statement, the company said it aims to complete the project in phases over two years. Dalmia-OCL, however, did not disclose the investment amount.

"Dalmia-OCL is putting up a new capacity of 1,08,000 tonne for magnesia carbon brick at Rajgangpur plant in Odisha. First phase is of 36,000 tonne, two more phases of 36,000 tonne each will be added over the next two years," the company said in a statement. Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Monday inaugurated the production line, which will cater to the demand of domestic steel manufacturers, it said.

According to the company, after fully commissioned, this will be India's largest refractory line for production of magnesia carbon bricks that would help the country cut its dependence on imports by up to 50 per cent. Besides, the company also aims to export these bricks to Europe and other key steel markets across the globe.

"Today, the steel industry's capacity is 142 million tonne (MT), for which, almost 1.2 MT of refractory is required and almost 30 per cent of refractories is imported. "It is, therefore, imperative to enhance refractory production in India to decrease our dependence on imports and become self-sufficient," Kulaste was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dalmia-OCL Chief Executive Sameer Nagpal said, "(The company) has embarked upon its key initiative of 'Bharat ki Factory mein Bharat ki Refractory'. The magnesia carbon line is India's first refractory line post the announcement of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative." "We have started the process of shielding our steel makers from vagaries and fluctuations of global markets," he added. He further said the inauguration of first phase of the project on Monday will play a pivotal role in substituting imports from China.

Going forward, Dalmia-OCL will further strengthen its manufacturing capabilities to not only make India 'Atmanirbhar' in refractory production but also a major export hub of the product, Nagpal said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

A front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a federal appellate judge who has established herself as a reliable conservative on hot-button legal issues from abortion to gun control. A...

Swedish space corporation halts new business with China

Swedens state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation SSC, which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monda...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept.21

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

LIVE: UN75 looks forward to 'the future we want'

Highlights UNcomplicated podcast the UN turns 75 UN75 photo story 0800Good morning from UN News, live in an apartment not too far from UN Headquarters in New YorkToday, the 75 years of the UN is officially being commemorated, with an ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020