Dalmia-OCL begins setting up of 1.08 lakh tonne refractory line in Odisha's Rajgangpur

Dalmia-OCL, a Dalmia Bharat Group company, on Monday announced to set up a refractory line with 1.08 lakh tonne capacity at its Rajgangpur plant in Odisha to produce magnesia carbon bricks. Magnesia-carbon bricks are widely used by steel players with blast oxygen furnaces.

In a statement, the company said it aims to complete the project in phases over two years. Dalmia-OCL, however, did not disclose the investment amount.

"Dalmia-OCL is putting up a new capacity of 1,08,000 tonne for magnesia carbon brick at Rajgangpur plant in Odisha. First phase is of 36,000 tonne, two more phases of 36,000 tonne each will be added over the next two years," the company said in a statement. Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Monday inaugurated the production line, which will cater to the demand of domestic steel manufacturers, it said.

According to the company, after fully commissioned, this will be India's largest refractory line for production of magnesia carbon bricks that would help the country cut its dependence on imports by up to 50 per cent. Besides, the company also aims to export these bricks to Europe and other key steel markets across the globe.

"Today, the steel industry's capacity is 142 million tonne (MT), for which, almost 1.2 MT of refractory is required and almost 30 per cent of refractories is imported. "It is, therefore, imperative to enhance refractory production in India to decrease our dependence on imports and become self-sufficient," Kulaste was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dalmia-OCL Chief Executive Sameer Nagpal said, "(The company) has embarked upon its key initiative of 'Bharat ki Factory mein Bharat ki Refractory'. The magnesia carbon line is India's first refractory line post the announcement of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative." "We have started the process of shielding our steel makers from vagaries and fluctuations of global markets," he added. He further said the inauguration of first phase of the project on Monday will play a pivotal role in substituting imports from China.

Going forward, Dalmia-OCL will further strengthen its manufacturing capabilities to not only make India 'Atmanirbhar' in refractory production but also a major export hub of the product, Nagpal said..