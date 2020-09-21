Thembi Siweya pays visit to Daimler car plant in East London

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya has paid a visit to the Daimler car plant in East London.

Accompanied by the Eastern Cape MEC for Transport, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and the MEC for Economic Development, Mlungisi Mvoko, on Monday, Siweya's visit formed part of the continued mobilisation of stakeholders to play a part in the socio-economic recovery of the country.

While Daimler was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has no plans to retrench employees. Instead, the company adjusted its operations to suit the different stages of lockdown by introducing new shift structures, while mainly remaining productive.

"The report we received indicates that quantities were only marginally reduced because they could manage two shifts instead of the normal three. They further committed that a new C-Class Mercedes Benz will be in the offering, affirming continued investment in South Africa," Siweya said.

The monitoring delegation was largely positive about what they had observed during the visit.

Daimler has put in place health protocols to ensure continuous operation of the plant.

The company also has a social and financial management support programme, which includes availing educational opportunities through community outreach programmes, while distributing sanitisers and masks to schools.

"Daimler is one of the world's biggest producers of premium cars, whose continued investment in South Africa stands to benefit the economy.

"Government considers the private sector a key stakeholder in the recovery of our economy and continuous development of communities," Siweya said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)