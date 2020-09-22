Left Menu
Harbhajan Singh Launches Amulya Mica Imperial Premium Laminates Veneer Collection

Both the names are an institution in themselves, highly respected by the Architect fraternity and both are amongst the top ten architects in India. Talking of the product Mr. Harbhajan Singh stated Imperial Premium Laminate collection is the most Innovative & finest 1.25 MM range of Amulya Mica.

22-09-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gandhidham, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Harbhajan Singh launched Amulya Mica's Imperial Premium Laminate Veneer Collection on the 20th of September in an online virtual event in association with Ply Reporter & Surfaces Reporter. The event was attended by more than 18000 people across PAN India. The event got a magnificent response and was attended by people from the industry like architects, interior designers, dealers, distributors, business associates, corporates, and end customers. Speaking of the launch event, Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica said that we are overwhelmed by the response that our Imperial Premium Laminate Collection launch got from the industry and the end customers. We feel very proud that Architect Mr. Perm Nath and Architect Karan Grover also graced the occasion. Both the names are an institution in themselves, highly respected by the Architect fraternity and both are amongst the top ten architects in India.

Talking of the product Mr. Harbhajan Singh stated Imperial Premium Laminate collection is the most Innovative & finest 1.25 MM range of Amulya Mica. It offers a wide and diverse range of colors, grain patterns, and structures. Every Veneer laminate is inspired by natural veneer and is an almost replica of that veneer class. He also stated that he is renovating his house in Jalandhar and he will definitely use this collection designs in his home. He also stated that in particular, he was very impressed with a design called Rustic Cherry. Another major highlight of the event was when Ms. Shailja Agarwal, Director Marketing, made the design Rustic Cherry, a design liked very much by Harbhajan Singh, a Limited Edition Design and announced that Amulya Mica will produce only 3000 sheets of Rustic Cherry and then will stop the production of this design to make it as special and exclusive as our Bhajji Paaji.

Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, an MSME based at Gandhidham, a 15 years old company, has been a success story of a single man's dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big Players. Purbanchal Group of companies manufacture and markets the majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The Range includes Plywood, Laminates, Doors, Cladding, WPC, and PVC Boards. Visit: www.amulyamica.com to know more about us To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Amulya Mica Imperial Laminate Collection Launch by Harbhajan Singh To Watch the Video Click on the Link Below: Harbhajan Unveiling Amulya Mica Imperial Premium Laminate collection

