Zee Studios have launched the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:31 IST
Crazy fun trailer of Khaali Peeli is here, movie releases on Zee Plex on 2nd October
Zee Studios - Fun Trailer of Khaali Peeli. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zee Studios have launched the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. The movie has been one of the most anticipated movies for the year 2020. Khaali Peeli is a fun, breezy movie that has all the right ingredients of a perfect masala movie.

Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, at a young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations in a taxi, and hence the movie has been titled Khaali Peeli. From action to romance to blockbuster songs and chase sequences, Khaali Peeli has all the right ingredients to entertain the audience.

Starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar is the lead role the movie has a young, fresh vibe that people are able to instantly able to connect. The movie has been shot extensively across Mumbai and it is evident from the trailer that one would get to experience a crazy side of Mumbai.

In the lockdown, people have not been able to step out, and through this movie, they will be able to relive all the things that they have been missing about Mumbai. The taxi chase as showcased in the trailer has become the biggest talking point and the viewers can't wait to see the complete movie and know what happens next.

Khaali Peeli will be one of the first movies to release on Zee's new platform - Zee Plex. The entire family will be able to enjoy this complete entertainer at the comfort of their home. What's more, is that the movie will be available in multiple languages so everyone can choose their own preferred language and enjoy it to the fullest.

The movie has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal. YouTube Link: youtu.be/lB_nEHhqq3U

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zakir Hussain in the pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee Plex along with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam. Zee Plex is following dynamic pricing for the movies on its platforms. You can enjoy Khalli Peeli in the comfort of your homes at just Rs 299/-along with your family and friends.

Ranasingam on the other hand will be available at Rs 199/- all-inclusive. Zee Plex will be available on Zee5, Tata Sky, d2H, DishTV, and Airtel Digital TV. Ab har ghar banega cinema ghar! This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

