Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vernacular.ai Is Chosen to Be a Part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Vernacular.ai, an AI-first SaaS voice automation platform announced today that it has been chosen to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 13:36 IST
Vernacular.ai Is Chosen to Be a Part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community

Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India Vernacular.ai, an AI-first SaaS voice automation platform announced today that it has been chosen to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Vernacular.ai helps accelerate engagement strategy, and utilize speech recognition and natural language understanding (NLU) technology to provide enhanced customer experiences across diverse sectors. Founded in 2017 in Bengaluru (India) by two IIT Roorkee graduates, Sourabh Gupta and Akshay Deshraj, along with founding team members Prateek Gupta, Pravendra Singh and Abhinav Tushar, Vernacular.ai’s voice AI solution, VIVA (Vernacular Intelligent Voice Assistant), helps automate 80 percent of calls handled by a call center and reduces agents’ average call handling time by 30 percent. The API recognizes over 160 dialects in over 16 different languages (10 Indian languages and 6 foreign languages) to support the enterprise user base.

The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public-and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms to help define the global agenda on key issues. “It is a great honor and we are pleased to partner with the World Economic Forum Community to drive the development of innovative solutions to tackle challenges surrounding businesses today,” said Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Vernacular.ai. “The future of human interface with machines is voice, we are reimagining business activities with enhanced communication effects, task management, and work productivity. We certainly look forward to innovating further and continuing this important work over the coming years, and working with the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator is a great way for us to share our solutions with a broader audience and engage in an insightful conversation with the best minds in the field.” About Vernacular.ai Vernacular.ai is a Series A funded start-up and an AI-first SaaS business that is driven with a mission to become the leading voice AI/automation system in the world, and currently, services leading enterprise clients across BFSI, Hospitality, F&B, and other industries. This Bengaluru-based start-up won the seed capital investment of the year in 2018, by venture intelligence and was nominated at the ET Start-up Awards 2018.

About World Economic Forum The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests. About Global Innovators Community The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues. If your company is interested in becoming a Global Innovator, please get in touch here. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: The team at Vernacular.ai PWR PWR.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 lakh COVID-19 recoveries recorded in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

India has registered over 1 lakh COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day recoveries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. According to a MoHFW statement, the total number of...

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at French team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris.Two people had been t...

FACTBOX-EU divisions over migration to resurface under new plan

The European Unions executive will make new proposals on Wednesday on collectively managing immigration, an issue that has damaged the unity of its 27 member states in recent years.Masterminded by Germany, the plan aims to step up returns -...

InsuranceDekho to get USD 20 mn funding from GirnarSoft

InsuranceDekho on Tuesday said GirnarSoft has committed USD 20 million around Rs 147 crore investment in the company. InsuranceDekho, an omni channel insurance platform, is a subsidiary of GirnarSoft. The funds will be invested in brand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020