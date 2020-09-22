Left Menu
GE to pursue exit from new-build coal power market

GE Power India said on Tuesday it is examining the implications of its parent company's decision to exit the new-build coal power market.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:40 IST
The India business will continue to be aligned with local market dynamics for now.. Image Credit: ANI

GE Power India said on Tuesday it is examining the implications of its parent company's decision to exit the new-build coal power market. "The company will continue to focus its efforts on maintaining its business in India aligned with local market dynamics," it said in a statement.

A day earlier (US local time), GE said it intends to exit the new-build coal power market subject to applicable consultation requirements. GE's steam power business will work with customers on existing obligations as it pursues this exit, which may include divestitures, site closings, job impacts, and appropriate considerations for publicly held subsidiaries.

"GE will continue to focus on and invest in its core renewable energy and power generation businesses, working to make electricity more affordable, reliable, accessible, and sustainable," it said. GE steam power will continue to deliver turbine islands for the nuclear market and service existing nuclear and coal power plants.

"With the continued transformation of GE, we are focused on power generation businesses that have attractive economics and a growth trajectory," said Russell Stokes, GE Senior Vice President and President & CEO of GE Power portfolio. "As we pursue this exit from the new-build coal power market, we will continue to support our customers, helping them to keep their existing plants running in a cost-effective and efficient way with best-in-class technology and service expertise," he said.

