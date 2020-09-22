Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin launches generic Divalproex Sodium ER tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched generic Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets used for treatment of various conditions, including manic episodes associated with bipolar disorder, in the American market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:31 IST
Lupin launches generic Divalproex Sodium ER tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched generic Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets used for treatment of various conditions, including manic episodes associated with bipolar disorder, in the American market. The company has launched Divalproex Sodium extended-release (ER) tablets USP, in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, having received an approval earlier from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur facility, it added. The company's tablet is generic version of AbbVie Inc's Depakote extended-release tablets in the same strengths, Lupin said.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2020 data, Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets USP had annual sales of approximately USD 130 million (about Rs 950 crore) in the US, it added. The tablets are indicated for acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar disorder, with or without psychotic features, and for prophylaxis of migraine headaches, the statement said.

The product is also indicated for monotherapy and adjunctive therapy of complex partial seizures and simple and complex absence seizures, adjunctive therapy in patients with multiple seizure types that include absence seizures, it added. Shares of Lupin Ltd on Tuesday closed 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 1,040 per scrip on the BSE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Police raids house of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide in Lucknow

The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official saidOnce the action is over, we will share details about it, Additional ...

Broader global rebalancing incomplete without re-emergence of Africa: India

Any broader global rebalancing is incomplete without the genuine re-emergence of Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he outlined Indias strong commitment in supporting the continent in its development journey. ...

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020