Left Menu
Development News Edition

No clamour or rush for restructuring of loan: SBI Chairman

He expects not more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth loans would avail restructuring benefit even though people have projected it to be around Rs 8 lakh crore. "On the banking side, what I am saying, there is not too many demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:36 IST
No clamour or rush for restructuring of loan: SBI Chairman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Contrary to market expectations, there was not too much demand or clamour for restructuring of loans as permitted by RBI recently to beat the COVID-19 related stress, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said. He expects not more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth loans would avail restructuring benefit even though people have projected it to be around Rs 8 lakh crore.

"On the banking side, what I am saying, there is not too many demand. It may be contrary to what the public discourse is. Reasons could be many. One is lot of clean-up has already happened and lot of deleveraging done. More than the banks, corporates themselves are reluctant to carry the tag of restructuring. That is the feeling I am getting," he said. In such a scenario, he said, the need for restructuring would be more from the lower end of large corporates and upper end of MSMEs.

The segment above Rs 25 crore and less than Rs 400 crore would be coming for restructuring, he said, adding not many have shown interest as on date. "The problem with me is that I am always more optimistic. That is where I have to be more careful because people will say this man does not know his job. We are saying Rs 8 lakh crore restructuring he is saying not more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore restructuring. So there is a wide variance. What we have found is that there is no clamour or rush for restructuring," he said.

The RBI last month permitted one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loans without getting classified as a non-performing asset (NPA). Restructuring benefit can be availed by those whose account was standard on March 1 and defaults should not be over 30 days. The central bank also laid out some norms for implementation of a resolution plan which included eligibility of only special mention accounts 0 (SMA-0) borrowers as on March 1, 2020, independent credit assessment (ICA), higher provision among others. SMA 0 accounts are those where interest and principal payment is overdue for 1-30 days.

Emphasising that infrastructure is going to be a critical area for revival of growth, Kumar said, there is an investment pipeline of Rs 110 lakh crore over 5 years. The banking sector will have the responsibility to do the intermediation between the savers and borrowers, he said.

"The long-term high growth would depend on how much capex, how much investment we put in creating the fixed assets. We have huge infrastructure deficit…demand is insatiable. Banking system is ready to fulfil that responsibility. Without a sound financial system and banking system, the revival of economy is difficult," he said. On the challenges before the banking system, SBI Chairman said there are issues of capital, governance, potential risk around non-performing loans.

Steps need to be taken to mitigate and manage those risks, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CBI, ED seeks early hearing in 2G scam case, say substantial judicial time consumed

The CBI and ED Tuesday said substantial judicial time of the Delhi High Court was consumed in hearing arguments in the 2G spectrum allocation case appeals challenging the acquittals of former telecom minister A Raja and others and it should...

SC restrains Shapoorji group, Mistry from pledging or transferring Tata Sons shares

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained till October 28 Shapoorji Pallonji SP Group and Cyrus Mistry as also his investment firm from pledging or transferring their shares of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd TSPL. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde al...

Romney OKs voting on court nominee, all but assures approval

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs seat on the Supreme Court, all but ensuring President Donald Trump has the backing needed to push the nomination over Democratic ...

In major reshuffle, 34 Haryana police officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Tuesday transferred 25 IPS and nine HPS officers from one place to another in the state with immediate effect, an official statement said here. The transferred officers include superintendents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020