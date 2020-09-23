Sun Pharma arm launches plaque psoriasis treatment drug in Japan

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its Japanese subsidiary has launched its specialty product Ilumya, indicated for treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients in Japan. In June this year, Sun Pharma said its subsidiary has got approval from the Japanese government for Ilumya.

In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its "wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched Ilumya Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies". Junichi Nakamichi, Country Head, Sun Pharma Japan, said: "Ilumya is Sun Pharma's first innovative drug to be launched in the Japanese market".

Psoriasis is a chronic immune disease that appears on the skin. Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 512.20 apiece on BSE..