Amazon launches climate-friendly program to help shop for sustainable products

Amazon, which delivers about 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint, had faced protests from environmental activists and was under pressure from its employees to take action on climate change. The company had said in June it would launch the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion venture capital fund that will invest in companies across industries to help reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc, the world's biggest online retailer, announced the launch of a climate-friendly program on Wednesday to help customers shop for sustainable products, as part of its commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2040. Customers will now see more than 25,000 products ranging from grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics with a 'Climate Pledge Friendly' label, Amazon said in a statement.

"With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we're incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said. Amazon, which delivers about 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint, had faced protests from environmental activists and was under pressure from its employees to take action on climate change.

The company had said in June it would launch the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion venture capital fund that will invest in companies across industries to help reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development. Last year, Bezos had pledged to make Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040 - the first major corporation to announce such a goal - and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from U.S. vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian Automotive LLC.

