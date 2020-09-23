Left Menu
Lebenor Launches Halcove Touch Free Buttons to make Elevators safe to travel

This is when we realised that contactless operation of elevators in India can reduce 40 crore touches per day, and completely eliminate one common source of infection."

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 11:33 IST
- Easy to replace button; tested and approved by leading Lift manufacturers; Made in India PUNE, India, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to rethink safe living and adopt better hygienic practices in their day-to-day lives. From washing hands regularly to sanitizing surfaces, humans have become increasingly cautious of touch points as contaminated surfaces are one of the key sources of virus transmission. In adapting to this new situation, everyone is trying to minimize physical contact in an effort to reduce risk of virus contraction. Elevator buttons are one of the most common touch points that are used numerous times by multiple people in residential societies, commercial complexes, malls and many other places. Needless to say, the risk of an elevator button being contaminated is high.

With Halcove Touch Free buttons installed in the Lift, traveller has to place the finger near to the surface of the button and the sensor inside the button will detect the presence of finger within a proximity distance of 10-15 mm and operate the lift. Halcove Buttons make the elevator 'travel safe' without any change in the way the user interacts with the elevator since ages. Halcove buttons are also designed to replace any existing buttons without any major modifications.

Speaking on the launch of Touch Free Elevator Button, Lebenor Co-Founder-Amarnath Kamath said, "We observed people using car keys, toothpicks, key chains etc. to operate elevators so as to avoid touching the push buttons to avoid infection. What if we could operate the lift without ever having to touch the lift buttons? This is when we realised that contactless operation of elevators in India can reduce 40 crore touches per day, and completely eliminate one common source of infection." Visit https://lebenor.com/video-channel to know more about the product. About Lebenor Lebenor is a DIPP registered start-up with business objective to design, develop and manufacture products for Building Automation. The founders of the company are engineering professionals with more than 20 years' experience in the field of Embedded product development and system integration.

We believe that contactless technology is a step forward in the right direction to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection and are working on innovative products incorporating contactless technology to make the world a safer place. For more information, kindly visit: www.lebenor.com PWR PWR

