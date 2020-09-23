Paris to ban gatherings of more than 10 people - BFM TV
The French government is expected to unveil tighter coronavirus restrictions for Paris on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting, BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper said. The sale of alcohol outdoors will be prohibited after 8 p.m. they added, citing several sources. The new rules for Paris, if confirmed, would follow similar measures in Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Nice as the coronavirus resurges across the country.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:14 IST
The French government is expected to unveil tighter coronavirus restrictions for Paris on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting, BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper said. Among the measures planned are a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people while attendance at major events could be limited to 1,000 people from the 5,000 allowed now, the reports said. The sale of alcohol outdoors will be prohibited after 8 p.m. they added, citing several sources.
The new rules for Paris, if confirmed, would follow similar measures in Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Nice as the coronavirus resurges across the country.
ALSO READ
Tennis-World number one and reigning champion Barty to skip French Open
Ashleigh Barty pulls out of French Open citing 'health risks', lack of 'ideal' preparation
Barty opts out of French Open title defense amid pandemic
French Open allowing spectators amid virus resurgence
UberEats, Deliveroo workers drive French surge in new companies