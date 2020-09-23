Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro falls to two-months low as COVID-19 angst boosts dollar

The dollar is likely to continue to gain as the coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe, but uncertainty about this year's U.S. presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings. The pound fell to $1.2692, its lowest since late July, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced on Tuesday new restrictions on business activity to combat a second wave of the coronavirus.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:52 IST
FOREX-Euro falls to two-months low as COVID-19 angst boosts dollar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The euro fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as positive U.S. economic data and concern about a second wave of coronavirus infections met tepid European indicators and pushed the U.S. dollar higher. The dollar edged up to $1.1671 per euro, its highest since July 27, after data showed Germany's private sector has recovered less than expected in September amid weakness in domestically driven services. German consumer morale also improved less than expected, a survey showed.

An earlier report showed French business activity slowed to a four-month low in September, with services weaker than expected, as France struggled to contain a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Traders in the pound and the euro are also worried that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a free trade deal, which would cause additional economic strain.

"At present the market is once again dominated by concerns about a second wave of infections, above all in Europe, meaning that the dollar is in demand again", Commerzbank analysts wrote in a morning note. The dollar is likely to continue to gain as the coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe, but uncertainty about this year's U.S. presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings.

The pound fell to $1.2692, its lowest since late July, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced on Tuesday new restrictions on business activity to combat a second wave of the coronavirus. The dollar was stable against the Swiss franc at 0.9201 after a 0.6% gain from Tuesday when the greenback was bolstered by data showing U.S. home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August.

The dollar index, which pits the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose to a high of 94.25 on Wednesday, the highest in two months. The Australian dollar fell to a six-week low of $0.7116. The New Zealand dollar lost 0.56% to $0.6597.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its policy rate at 0.25% but warned of job losses and business closures, which reinforced expectations it would move to negative interest rates in coming months.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Warming temperatures driving Arctic greening: Study

Parts of the Arctic region are turning greener due to increased plant growth driven by warmer air and soil temperatures, according to a study that used satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades. The Arctic tundra is on...

Rajya Sabha returns two Appropriation Bills

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday returned the Appropriation No 3 Bill, 2020, and the Appropriation No 4 Bill, 2020, authorizing payment of certain sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year. The bills, which were passed...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in cases in Wisconsin, new cluster in BrooklynWisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November t...

CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border

The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said WednesdayThe agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020